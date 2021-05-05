COVID relief: Salman Khan, ZEE to donate 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' earnings

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) and actor Salman Khan's production house, Salman Khan Films (SKF), on Wednesday pledged to use the revenues from their upcoming movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' towards providing support to COVID-19 relief work across India.

"We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nation's fight against COVID-19. Since the last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting COVID-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world," the two companies in a statement.

This donation would include essential medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders and ventilators. The two companies have also commited to provide support to the families of daily wage earners, who are a part of the overall media and entertainment ecosystem.

Contribution from the movie's revenue through its release across theatres, ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex and OTT platform ZEE5 will assist donation platform GiveIndia in providing relief aid and procuring essential medical supplies to support the country's healthcare system, added the statement.

Prabhu Deva-directed Radhe features Salman Khan as an encounter specialist who is tackling the drug menace in Mumbai. Apart from Salman and Disha Patani, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati.

Radhe will be released on May 13 along with multiple OTT and DTH platforms. The movie is produced by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios.

Zee, as part of a special Radhe Combo Offer, will allow viewers to watch the film along with a one-year subscription to its OTT platform ZEE5 for Rs 499. Additionally, Radhe will also be available for a one-time watch for Rs 249 on ZeePlex. The film also marks the first big-ticket Bollywood movie to adopt a hybrid release model that multiplexes have opposed for months.

