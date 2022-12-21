Covid scare: As fear grips, countries go on alert; 5 points to know what's happening in India

The recent surge of Covid-19 infections in China has triggered warnings across the world. This comes after the country began dismantling its zero-Covid policy earlier this month, which involved mass testing and strictly targeted lockdowns.

According to a report by Reuters, dozens of hearses queued outside a Beijing crematorium on Wednesday, even as China reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its growing outbreak.

It must be noted that only people whose death is caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting the virus are classified as Covid deaths in China. Therefore, the numbers could be far more.

Watch | China’s COVID-19 Cases: A Replica Of India’s Dark COVID Wave

Infact, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding, in a Twitter thread, has warned of “thermonuclear bad” situation in China. He added that hospitals in China are completely overwhelmed ever since restrictions dropped and added that 'over 60 per cent of China's and 10 per cent of the Earth's population will likely be infected over the next 90 days'. Moreover, he stated that the death is likely to be in millions.

⚠️THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of 🇨🇳 & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start—🧵pic.twitter.com/VAEvF0ALg9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2022

Here's what is happening in India --

1. India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.46 crore on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data, reported PTI.

2. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a meeting with senior officials and experts to review the Covid-19 situation in India.

3. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding Covid norms in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In the letter written to Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, Mandaviya said that Covid guidelines should be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra and the use of mask, sanitiser be implemented.

4. Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday wrote to the states suggesting them to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.

"In view of sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil, and China, it's essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, said in a letter, reported ANI.

5. Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Manish Tewari requested the government to suspend all flights to and fro from China at the earliest. "Given spike in US, Japan and South Korea and possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing Covid-19 protocols," he said.

(With agency inputs)

