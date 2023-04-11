Cow urine unhealthy for human consumption, includes 14 types of harmful bacteria: IVRI

Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) on Tuesday said that cow urine is not appropriate for direct human consumption as it contains potentially harmful bacteria.

This comes as a shocker for those who have been considering it as a miracle medicine for decades.

According to reports, the study was carried out by the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly (IVRI). At least 14 types of dangerous bacteria were discovered in cow and bulls' urine samples, including the Escherichia coli bacterium, which is usually connected with stomach diseases in people.

The findings of the peer-reviewed research led by Bhoj Raj Singh along with three PhD students have been published in online research website, Researchgate.

Singh, who heads the department of epidemiology at the institute, told Times of India: "Statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cow, buffaloes and humans suggest that antibacterial activity in buffalo urine was far more superior than cows. Urine of buffalo was significantly more effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici."

He explained: "We collected urine samples of three types of cows -- Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Vindavani (cross breed) from local dairy farms -- along with samples of buffaloes and humans. Our study, carried out between June and November 2022, concluded that a sizeable proportion of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals carry potentially pathogenic bacteria."

Singh also warned people not to consume cow urine and added that "the commonly held belief that cow urine is antibacterial cannot be generalised".

Notably, several suppliers sell cow urine in the Indian market without the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) trademark.

The ICAR-IVRI statement comes after cow urine has become a topic of discussion in India due to many assertions made regarding the use of cow urine as a disinfectant and other ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.