Robert Friedland to start India venture with Netflix series on Nirbhaya; bullish on growing online content

Billionaire mining tycoon Robert Friedland, who ventured into the movie business and recently co-financed the hit romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, is coming up with new movies and web series for India. The Ivanhoe Mines founder revealed about his India investment plan during the World Economic Forum 2019 in Davos, Switzerland. He said his company had partnered with Netflix to launch a Nirbhaya-inspired series 'Delhi Crime'.

Speaking to India Today TV, Robert said it's an international film, which had been produced by Golden Karavan and Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Pictures. He said Delhi Crime was a seven-part series inspired by the real-life police investigation into the horrific gangrape of a young woman in December 2012 in Delhi. The series, which will be available on Netflix on March 22, stars Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.

Asking about how he sees Netflix disrupting the Indian entertainment space, Friedland said content in India was very interesting for the whole world. "Television would be a disruptive medium because India has so much culture and history unknown to the rest of the world. So young people in India can produce very cheap and beautiful content for India and can go worldwide like 'Slumdog Millionaire', which was made from nothing and run around the world."

"So, we hope to work on a project that seeks to present the wealthy heritage and culture of India," he added. Friedland also expressed interest in investing in the production of a film or TV series and bringing the intangible cultural heritage and history of India to the world. In 2013, Robert Friedland, producer John Penotti and Beijing-based media veteran Ray Chen had launched Ivanhoe Pictures, a motion picture and television financing and production company.

Commenting on the success of movie 'Crazy Rich Asians', he said: "Crazy Rich Asians is one of the highest-grossing romantic comedy movies, which shows the lavish lifestyle of the ultra-rich young family." He, however, refrained from commenting when asked about crazy rich Indians.

Speaking about political, social and economic development in India, he recalled his friendship with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. "I am very happy that my old friend is now chief minister of the state, and he is probably the most competent man in the Indian government," he said. When asked how he sees Ivanhoe Mines contributing to MP growth story, Friedland said that I am very much interested in MP and i would like to go there and look for opportunities. All of my friends would be very interested to explore investment opportunities in the State, he added.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

