'Crossed all boundaries of maryada': Adipurush makers slammed for cringey dialogues, writer Manoj Muntashir reacts

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was released across cinemas worldwide on Friday, June 16, has become the most talked about subject on social media platforms. Even though the film managed to have a blockbuster start at the box office with nearly Rs 140 crore to its kitty globally, it received its share of criticism for its VFX and dialogues.

For instance, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday blasted the makers of 'Adipurush' and demanded an apology for the alleged pedestrian dialogues used in the film based on the epic Ramayana.

"The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir as well as the director should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman. It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable," she tweeted.

Ever since its release, the film is being trolled online and users have been calling for its boycott over several dialogues. One of the users voiced displeasure over a few dialogues by tweeting, "*Lanka Dahan Scene* Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na... Jiski jalti hai... Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The makers are proud of these Chapri dialogues? They want kids to see this?"

In another scene, a mythological character says, “Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki Lanka laga denge.”

Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, who is best known for making the popular television show Ramayan, has also expressed displeasure over Om Raut's Adipurush.

"Om Raut has tried to create Marvel via Adipurush. Dad too had used creative freedom while making Ramayan. But he understood Lord Ram. He made small changes after reading many books. But he never tried to tamper with the facts," he said in an interview with Live Hindustan.

Meanwhile, the dialogue writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir, in an interview asserted that the oversimplification of the words was not an error. He told Republic World that a completely meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for the film.

Separately, a plea has also been filed in Delhi High Court against Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. The plea alleges that the film has mocked 'Ramayana', a Hindu epic.

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. They play the roles of Raghava, Janaki and Lankesh, respectively, in the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast.

