Cyclone Biparjoy: Depression over Arabian Sea to intensify into a cyclonic storm, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea, south of Porbandar in Gujarat, is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclonic storm will be called Cyclone Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh.

The Met office said the depression lay about 950 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,100 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1,190 km south of Porbandar and 1,490 km south of Karachi, Pakistan, at 8:30 am.

Depression over southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 IST near latitude 11.5°N and longitude 66.0°E, about 950 km WSW of Goa, 1100 km SW of Mumbai. To move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.@WMO @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/pShq5gmF4R — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 6, 2023

It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, it said.

The Met department has also advised fishermen not to venture into Southeast and adjoining central and southwest Arabian Sea on June 6, East-central and adjoining areas of west-central and south Arabian Sea during June 7 to June 9 and East-central and adjoining areas of west-central Arabian Sea on June 10.

On Monday, the IMD had said that the formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensification is expected to critically influence the advance of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast.

The weather department, however, did not give a tentative date for the arrival of the monsoon in Kerala.

Private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said the monsoon onset over Kerala may happen on June 8 or June 9 but it is expected to be a "meek and mild entry".

"These powerful weather systems in the Arabian Sea spoil the advancement of the monsoon deep inland. Under their influence, the monsoon stream may reach coastal parts but will struggle to penetrate beyond the Western Ghats," it was quoted as saying by PTI.

Skymet had earlier predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7 with an error margin of three days.

(With inputs from PTI)

