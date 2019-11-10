Cyclone Bulbul: Heavy rainfall causes heavy damage; flight services resume in Kolkata

Severe cyclonic storm Bulbul which made landfall in Indo-Bangladesh coast on Saturday midnight, has weakened now. The storm was accompanied with torrential rains and high velocity winds to the tune of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 130 kmph, with one death in Kolkata reported in its wake. Cyclone Bulbul, on Saturday, made a landfall in Odisha in the evening. Now, the cyclonic storm has moved towards northeastward direction.

Impact of cyclone Bulbul in West Bengal:

Due to Bulbul, heavy rainfall battered the city of Kolkata and several trees were uprooted. Continuous downpour since the early hours of Saturday led to waterlogging in some streets and lowlying areas of Kolkata. A man was killed at a club in upmarket Ballygunge place area when a tree was uprooted and fell on him. About 200 people have been given shelter at Sagar Pilot Station of Kolkata Port Trust in Kolkata. The NDRF has started road clearance work in South 24 parganas. Ferry services have been suspended at Bichali Ghat in Kolkata. Kolkata's Dum Dum airport witnessed 103 mm of rainfall, Diamond Harbor 91 mm and Digha 96.6 mm in last 26 hours. Overall, the city witnessed 166 mm of rainfall, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet. All flights leading to Kolkata airport were diverted until 6 am on Sunday. However, now the flight services have resumed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was monitoring the situation and the administration had taken all measures to tackle any contingency.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the landfall process has finally finished and Bulbul is now travelling over the land towards Bangladesh. Landfall process takes about two hours to complete. The next 6 to 8 hours continue to be crucial for West Bengal as Bulbul would take another six hours to weaken into "Cyclonic storm" after crossing the coast. Storm surge will be from 8 to 10 feet that would lead to inundation in the low lying areas.

Lightning strikes are to be watched out for, which may be damaging. Coastal areas of West Bengal inclusive of Digha, Howrah, Hooghly, 24 Parganas, Medinipur are witnessing winds in excess of 100 kmph while Kolkata winds were in excess of 70-80 kmph.