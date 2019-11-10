Cyclone Bulbul: Heavy rainfall causes heavy damage; flight services resume in Kolkata

Severe cyclonic storm Bulbul which made landfall in Indo-Bangladesh coast on Saturday midnight, has weakened now. The storm was accompanied with torrential rains and high velocity winds to the tune of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 130 kmph, with one death in Kolkata reported in its wake. Cyclone Bulbul, on Saturday, made a landfall in Odisha in the evening. Now, the cyclonic storm has moved towards northeastward direction.
Impact of cyclone Bulbul in West Bengal:
According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, the landfall process has finally finished and Bulbul is now travelling over the land towards Bangladesh. Landfall process takes about two hours to complete. The next 6 to 8 hours continue to be crucial for West Bengal as Bulbul would take another six hours to weaken into "Cyclonic storm" after crossing the coast. Storm surge will be from 8 to 10 feet that would lead to inundation in the low lying areas.
Lightning strikes are to be watched out for, which may be damaging. Coastal areas of West Bengal inclusive of Digha, Howrah, Hooghly, 24 Parganas, Medinipur are witnessing winds in excess of 100 kmph while Kolkata winds were in excess of 70-80 kmph.
