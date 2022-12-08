Cyclone Mandous intensifies, says IMD; rain alert for north TN, Chennai, Puducherry, Andhra

Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm Mandous, said India Meteorological Department on Thursday.

IMD has issued cyclone alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off South Andhra coasts, and south west Bay of Bengal until Saturday.

Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 610 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 700 km southeast of Chennai.