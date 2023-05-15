Cyclone Mocha: IMD issues Orange Alert, heavy rainfall expected in these states; check details here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared that Cyclone Mocha was making landfall over the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

Making the announcement on May 14 in a press release, the weather department issued a batch of warnings in relation to cyclone Mocha, rainfalls and heatwaves.

The department also issued a “heavy to very heavy” rainfall warning over Northeastern states in association to the cyclonic storm “Mocha” (pronounced as “Mokha”) over the Northeast Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Mocha warnings

In the release, the department issued rainfall warnings in the states of Tripura and Mizoram on the 14th. Heavy to very heavy rainfall should be expected in isolated places in these states.

Rainfall warnings were also issued in the states of Nagaland, Manipur and southern Assam on the 14th. The department warned of heavy rainfall in isolated places in the states.

Orange Alert Warnings

IMD stated that light/moderate rainfall would be widespread across parts of Northeast India during the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is to be expected in isolated parts of Arunachal Pradesh between the 14th and the 16th.

Nagaland, Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also experience the same between the 14th and the 18th of May. Isolated areas in Assam and Meghalaya, in particular, should expect very heavy rainfalls on the 15th, 16th and 18th of May.

The same should be expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between the 14th and 17th.

Temperature Forecasts

The department predicted that the people should expect the maximum temperatures to rise by 2-4 degrees in parts of east India in the next 3 days.

South India will have its temperature rise by 2-3 degrees during the next 5 days.

Northwest India will experience a drop in its temperature by 2 degrees in the next 3 days. Gujarat will have a drop of 2-3 degrees during the next 5 days

Heatwave Warnings

IMD has predicted that heatwaves will hit pocketed areas in West Madhya Pradesh and Vidharba.

The heatwaves will also hit Odisha between the 15th and 17th of May and Gangetic West Bengal on the 16th.

Due to persisting humidity and temperature, people on the Konkan and Gujarat coasts should expect hot and discomforting weather.

