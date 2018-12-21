Danish Zehen funeral: Fans, followers pay last respect to Ace of Space contestant

The last rites of popular YouTube vlogger and Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen were held in Kurla, Mumbai on Friday with thousands of fans in attendance. On his way back from a wedding on December 20, Danish had met with a road accident near Vashi which claimed his life.

He had to leave Ace of Space due to some emergency and had recently shot a wild card episode. Danish was also a popular lifestyle blogger and had a substantial social media following, with 3.28 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 8.76 lakh followers on Instagram.

Sharing the sad news on his Twitter, Ace of Space host Vikas Gupta wrote: "Telling everyone else in #AceOfSpace was 1 of the toughest thing I had to do in life. May U rest in peace #DanishZehen Please pray for the family for strength to cope up with the loss. He was a wonderful soul & touched many lives with his smile & deeds. Thanku #Lostsouls 4 This (sic)"

Other fans took to social media platforms to pay their last respects and bid a final adieu to Danish.