Days after Balasore accident, goods train derails near Adani Group-owned ACC's plant in Odisha’s Bargarh

Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone on Monday derailed near Sambardharan in Odisha’s Bargarh district. The train was headed from Bargarh to Dunguri at the time of the incident. Police has already reached the spot and begun its investigation.

No casualty has been reported so far, as per India Today. There is a private narrow gauge rail line between the Dungri limestone mines and the cement plant of Bargarh. The lines, wagons, and loco are private and not connected with the Indian Railways system.

Commenting on the incident, the East Coast Railway (ECR) said that the goods train was operated by a private cement factory and it derailed inside the factory premises. The ECR further noted that Railways has no role in this matter.

The ECR said: "Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter".

#WATCH | Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter: East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/x6pJ3H9DRC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train tracks (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company," it added.

The site of the accident is located between Dungri Limestone mines and the plant of the Adani Group-owned ACC Cement, as per Indian Railways.

The incident took place three days after the dastardly Balasore train crash on Friday claimed at least 275 lives and left over 1,100 people injured. The train crash involved three trains—Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express were carrying 2,500 passengers at the time of the incident.

(With India Today inputs)