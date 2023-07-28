Delhi: 22-year-old girl dies after getting hit on head with iron rod for refusing marriage

Delhi Police on Friday said that a 22-year-old girl was found dead in Vijay Mandal Park, near Sri Aurobindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, reported ANI.

According to Delhi Police, the female has been identified as Fatima. The police has also arrested the 28-year-old accused, Irrfan. Irrfan and Fatima are related as cousins.

Irrfan used to work as a delivery boy. Irrfan has confessed that he killed the victim after she rejected his marriage proposal. Currently, the police are conducting an interrogation of the accused in connection with the murder.

“We have received information that the body of a 25-year-old was found near Aurobindo College in South Delhi’s Maliya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in progress,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Delhi Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South Delhi.

"The incident took place inside the park. The deceased is a college student. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased's head. A rod was also found near her body. We are investigating the matter," added DCP Chowdhary.

The victim was a student of Kamla Nehru College, confirmed DCP Chowdhary. The police have taken the dead body into custody and have sent it for forensic examination.

Reacting to the incident, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal said in tweet that in Delhi, while one woman was shot dead outside her home, another girl was attacked with an iron rod in posh areas like Malviya Nagar. She added that Delhi is extremely unsafe, nobody cares, only the names of girls are changed in newspaper reports, but the crimes do not stop.

Maliwal was referring to another incident which happened on Thursday night in the southwest Delhi’s Dabri area, where a 42-year-old woman was shot dead by her male friend, who later allegedly killed himself after the crime.

(This is a developing story)