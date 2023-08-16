Dead rat in chicken dish: Manager, cook of Bandra’s Papa Pancho Da Dhaba restaurant arrested

After a customer found a dead rat in a chicken dish in a popular restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra area on August 13 (Sunday) night, the restaurant's manager and chef were arrested on Monday. An FIR was filed on Monday and initiated further investigation into the matter, police said.

As per the officials of Bandra police station, the complainant, Anurag Dilip Singh, 40, a resident of Dindoshi area, is a senior manager at a private bank in Goregaon West and along with his friend Amin Khan, 40, went to Papa Pancho Da Dhaba restaurant on Pali Naka, Bandra (West), for dinner on August 13.

From the menu, they ordered bhuna gosht and chicken dhaba, and while eating, Singh found an unfamiliar piece in the chicken dish. After thoroughly examining it, they were shocked that there was a dead rat in their food, states the FIR.

Singh called the hotel manager and showed him the rat. After the confrontation, the manager could not give a satisfactory answer, Singh told police.

The manager and cook were booked under sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 336 (act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The food plate in which the rat piece was found has been sent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for examination, and the manager and cook were arrested," said Bandra police senior inspector Sanjay Marathe.

Later, Singh’s friend Khan tweeted about the incident with photos of the rat in their food. He also tagged Mumbai police and wrote, “@MumbaiPolice Rat found in our gravy at Papa PanchoDaDhaba near Pali Naka Bandra West. No manager or owner is ready to listen. We called the police and 100 others as well. No Help yet.”

@MumbaiPolice Rat found in our gravy at #papaPanchodadhaba near Pali naka Bandra West . No manager or owner is ready to listen . We called police and 100 as well . No Help yet . @mumbaimirror @TOIMumbai pic.twitter.com/YRJ4NW0Wyk — Stay_Raw (@AMINKHANNIAZI) August 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Devraj Gore, an advocate for the restaurant, said the two were inebriated and had almost finished their dinner when they pointed to a rat and told the manager whether he would like to settle the matter and "tried to extort money. Later, they approached the police. This has been done to tarnish the restaurant's reputation which has not faced any complaint in 22 years,” he said, reported TOI.

