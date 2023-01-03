Delhi accident: Autopsy rules out sexual assault on woman who was dragged by car

The autopsy report of the deceased woman who was dragged by a car for a few kilometres has ruled out sexual assault. This comes after many, including her mother, suspected that it might not just be a case of road accident.

A further confirmation on the ruling out of sexual assault is awaited from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), according to India Today sources.

The police also found that the deceased woman was not alone on her scooty when the accident happened. New CCTV footage showed that the 20-year-old victim was seated on the back seat of the scooty that was ridden by her friend. In the video, the women can be seen coming out of a hotel, and leaving the place on their scooty.

After a while, the women changed their seats. Eventually the Baleno car rammed their scooty after which the deceased woman’s leg got stuck under the wheel and she was dragged by the car. The friend, who had sustained minor injuries, fled the spot.

Sahar Preet Hooda, Delhi Special CP, Law and Order, said in a press conference on Tuesday that the friend is an eyewitness and is cooperating with the police.

The Delhi Police has constituted an inquiry committee that is headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh. The committee will conduct an internal inquiry amid allegations of ‘shoddy investigation’ and submit a report to the Home Ministry.

Singh will look into the number of PCR calls that were made that night, along with the response time of the PCR call and the police. The commissioner will look into why it took the police so long to notice if a woman was being dragged along for 12-13 kilometres.

There will also be an inquiry on the number of PCR vehicles in place along the route during the incident. Singh will probe whether there was any negligence by the police.

Meanwhile, the accused – Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal – who were arrested by the police have been sent to a three-day police custody.

(With India Today inputs)

