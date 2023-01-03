Delhi accident: Woman dragged by car was not alone on scooty, says police

The Delhi Police has said that 20-year-old victim in the Kanjhawala road accident case, was not alone on her scooty when the incident took place. They said that another woman was also present with her when the scooty got hit by the car.

Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn’t alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased’s legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged.”

The other woman who fled the spot and left for her home has now been traced by the police and her statement has also been recorded. While the other woman sustained minor injuries, the victim's leg got stuck in the axle of the car. After this, the accused dragged her along for nearly 13 km.

#WATCH | Kanjhawala death case: CCTV footage of that night shows the presence of another girl with the girl who died after being dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area.



Top developments in the Kanjhawala accident case so far

1. Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter by IPS Officer Shalini Singh, posted as the Special Commissioner of the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

2. A huge crowd gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station to protest over the grotesque Kanjhawala case and sought justice for the deceased on Tuesday.

3. Soon after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor, and Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal reacted to the incident.

4. Kejriwal said, “I appeal that all the accused should be given stringent punishment and be hanged. It is the rarest of rare crimes.”

5. Delhi L-G VK Saxena tweeted he is shocked at the “monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.”

6. DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued summons to the Delhi Police to appear before the Commission. She has sought a copy of the FIR, details of the accused arrested, and a copy of the woman’s post-mortem report.

7. Delhi Police said a medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem of the victim.

8. According to the police, the victim and the other woman were seen coming out of a hotel where they had gone to attend a New Year party. When they came out, the woman’s friend drove the scooty, and she was seated in the backseat.

9. A Baleno car that had five men in it had hit the woman. The five accused, who are now in custody, borrowed their car hours before the accident.

10. The five accused in custody are Manoj Mittal (27), Krishan (27), Deepak Khanna (26), Mithun (26), and Amit Khanna (25).

(With inputs from India Today, ANI)

