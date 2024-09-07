Delhi Airport Parking Chaos: Man receives Rs 5,000 bill, finds car damaged

A traveler was left shocked and outraged after receiving a parking bill of over Rs 5,000 at Delhi Airport and discovering that his car had been damaged while parked in the airport's facility.

The incident occurred when Deepak Gosain, a resident of Delhi, parked his car at the airport's multi-level parking facility before embarking on a trip. Upon his return, he was presented with a hefty parking bill, which he initially dismissed as a mistake. However, his shock turned to anger when he discovered that his car had sustained scratches and dents while parked in the facility.

Gosain parked his car at Terminal 3's Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) on August 17. When he returned on August 26, he was shocked to find a bill of Rs 4,889.83 for parking fees and Rs 880.17 for GST.

Gosain shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the surprisingly high parking fees. He pointed out that the cost of parking was more expensive than a round-trip flight from Delhi to Lucknow, which can be as low as Rs 2,836. His post led to a broader discussion among travelers about the high parking charges at Delhi airport.

When Gosain returned to his car, he discovered it was damaged with a broken gate lock and several scratches. He tried to report the issues to the parking staff, but they were unhelpful since his payment had already been processed.

Parking rates at Terminal 3 increase the longer a vehicle is left. They start at Rs 120 for the first 30 minutes, rise to Rs 170 for the next 30 minutes, and then cost Rs 100 per hour for up to five hours. After that, it's Rs 600 per 24 hours. Gosain's nine-day parking stay led to a large bill. His post about the issue has now been deleted from X.