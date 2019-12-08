Delhi Fire News: Death toll rises to 43; extremely horrific incident, says PM Modi

A massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said. A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said. The fire was reported at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area. Distraught relatives tried to locate their family members at various hospitals where the injured and dead were taken. PM Narendra Modi described the incident as "extremely horrific". Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as tragic and said firemen were doing their best.

The Delhi CM also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the family of the deceased. The Delhi government has also ordered a probe into the fire incident and sought a detailed report within seven days.

PM Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic fire in Delhi. The PM has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire.

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead. Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered. The case has been transferred to crime branch.

10.34 AM: "Hurt by the news of the death of many people," says Rahul Gandhi.