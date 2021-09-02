Delhi-based businessman seeks FIR against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra for defrauding him

A Delhi court on Wednesday requested for an action taken report from the city police on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based businessman, who sought the registration of an FIR against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, among others.

In the complaint, businessman Vishal Goel had alleged that the accused had defrauded him of lakhs of rupees and had siphoned off money for selfish ill-motives.

Goel's lawyer explained that Magistrate Mansi Malik, who asked for the action taken report from the Delhi police, has posted the matter for hearing on November 9. Goel has alleged the accused, including Shetty and Kundra, had entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat and defraud him by persuading him to invest lakhs of rupees in a Mumbai-based company in 2018, which later yielded no returns on investment, according to a PTI report.

"These accused persons deliberately induced the complainant to invest Rs 41,33,782 with a view to misappropriate such money and use the same for their personal gains and carry out illegal activities," the complaint mentions. It further adds that Raj Kundra and others had convinced Goel to invest in the Mumbai-based company by painting a "very rosy picture" of the firm.

The accused had claimed that the Mumbai-based firm was involved in activities related to gaming, animation, beauty products, etc, according to the complaint filed.

Goel stated he recently came to know that the company in question was into the business of making porn films by coming up with mobile apps and circulating the movies through them.

"The result of such unscrupulous, fraudulent and mala fide activities is that the complainant, who was induced to invest, have been cheated and the money has been siphoned off for selfish ill motives," noted the complaint, which was filed through advocates Sahil Munjal and Rhea Gandhi.

Goel has sought registration of an FIR against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and criminal breach of trust, the Information Technology Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and the SEBI Act.

Apart from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, the other six accused in the complaint are- Darshit Shah, M K Wadhwa, Nandan Mishra, Satyendra Sarupria, Umesh Goenka, and Viaan Industries Limited.

Goel had moved to the Delhi court seeking registration of the FIR after the station house officer of North Rohini Police Station had not taken any action on his complaint.

