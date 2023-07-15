Delhi floods: IMD issues yellow alert for Saturday; more rains in store for next 4-5 days

While Delhi continues to battle with severe flooding, the Met department has issued a yellow alert in the city for Saturday, July 15, as it predicted moderate rain and thundershowers for the day. The regional meteorological centre has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall for the next 4-5 days in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the regional met centre on Saturday morning tweeted, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida) Meham, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Loharu, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Bahajoi (UP) during next 2 hours."

Separately, the swollen Yamuna, which wreaked havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour. However, it is still flowing over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The Yamuna water level declined to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday, as per the Central Water Commission's flood-monitoring portal, PTI reported.

Moreover, further decline is expected with the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, has anticipated moderate rain in the city over the next two days and "heavy to very heavy" rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next five days, raising concern about a rise in the water level in the river.

Waterlogging continued in several parts of Delhi on Friday with floodwater reaching areas like Supreme Court, ITO, Rajghat, among others.

Three boys drowned while bathing in the floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area. These were the first deaths reported in the city since the Yamuna water crossed the danger mark last Monday.

The flood-like situation in Delhi has also inundated crematoriums in the vicinity of the Yamuna.

Crematoriums at Nigambodh Ghat, Geeta Colony, Wazirabad and Sarai Kale Khan have been closed because of flooding, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Friday.

