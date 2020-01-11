scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Delhi HC directs 'Chhapaak' makers to give due credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer

Chhapaak controversy: Delhi HC directed the makers of 'Chhapaak' to gove due credit to the lawyer who represented the acid attack survivor and campaigner against acid attacks, Laxmi Agarwal.

Chhapaak controversy: Delhi HC directs makers to give due credit to the lawyer who fought for Laxmi Agarwal Chhapaak controversy: Delhi HC directs makers to give due credit to the lawyer who fought for Laxmi Agarwal

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to a lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by January 15.

The court pronounced the order on a plea by Fox Star Studio, producer of the movie, challenging a trial court's Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.

The film was released in theatres on Friday.

Also read: TamilRockers leaks Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Rajinikanth's Darbar online

Also read: JNU violence: 'She inspires us,' says Raghuram Rajan as he supports Deepika Padukone

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos