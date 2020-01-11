TamilRockers leaks Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Rajinikanth's Darbar online

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak has been leaked online just a day after its release by piracy site TamilRockers. The group has also leaked the Rajinikanth's action thriller, Darbar, within hours of its release.

These two big movies getting leaked online are likely to affect their box office figures.

The Padukone- starrer that already had a slow start due to its clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji is now likely to face an uphill battle.

People who don't want to spend money on a film in a theatre rely on online leaks of latest movies and Tamilrockers fulfils that demand almost every time a new movie makes it to the silver screen.

This group has previously leaked movies such as Dabangg 3, Bharat, Article 15, Bala, Marjaavan and many more Bollywood movies. Apart from Bollywood movies, Tamilrockers has also leaked Hollywood movies such as Terminator Dark Fate and Avengers Endgame. Not only Bollywood and Hollywood, the online piracy group has also attacked the regional film industries as it also leaked the Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi online within hours of its release.

