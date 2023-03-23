Delhi man scammed for Rs 9.32 lakh on the name of WFH job on Instagram

A man from Delhi lost Rs 9.32 lakh to cyber fraud. The man registered for a work-from-home job on Instagram, which promises a return of 30 per cent on the invested amount. However, he ended up losing money after clicking on the given link.

According to the new agency ANI report, Harin Bansal, a resident of Delhi Pitampura, was scrolling on social media when he saw a post on Instagram about 'earning huge money daily working from home'. So, hoping to find more information regarding the same, he clicked on the post, which directed him to a WhatsApp number of a person. The person then directed him to register on a website and share a link for the same.

The police said, "The website then, as a part of a work-for-home job, asked him to complete the tasks given to him. The website told the complainant to deposit a sum and withdraw it, for which he will be given a commission along with the original amount.”

“The man stated that he had to complete the tasks given to him on the website, and that was his job,” police added.

The police further said the victim initially deposited a small amount and was able to withdraw the money along with the commission earned in his bank account, but later when the money increased, he was not able to withdraw it and ended up depositing more money into the bank account on the pretext of government tax.

Delhi police have arrested two people, Ankit Rathi (30) and Sudhir Kumar (45), for luring people seeking jobs by posting fake work-from-home online jobs and taking their money in the name of a 30 per cent return on the amount and the investigation is under progress.

