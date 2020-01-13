Delhi Metro job vacancy: DMRC extends deadline for 1,493 roles to January 20

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in its latest notification, informed about the new deadline of its recruitment drive. The DMRC said that the last date to apply for the jobs at the Delhi Metro was January 20, 2020. Earlier, the deadline was January 13.

DMRC has started online registration for its latest recruitment drive on December 12, 2019. It should be noted that DMRC has released as a many as 60 regular executive posts and 929 regular non-executive posts.

There are also contract basis jobs at the DMRC. As per the notification, there are 504 vacancies for contract basis jobs. The contract will be for two years.

Overall, DMRC has total pf 1,493 job vacancies.

Candidates can apply for more than one post as per their qualifications.

Eligibility:

Junior Engineer post: F or the post of Junior Engineer, candidate must possess diploma in the relevant field. Candidates with higher qualification, for instance--B.E., B.Tech., B.Sc and others in respective disciplines but not having diploma in the relevant field won't be eligible.

Stores Assistant: For the post of stores assistant, candidate must possess Diploma in the relevant field or B.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry & Maths.

Maintainer: For the posts of Maintainer (Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, and Fitter), candidates must have completed ITI in the specified trades.

For Executive cadre posts, the selection methodology will comprise a three-stage process -CBT (two papers), group discussion or personal interview followed by Medical Examination in Executive(Technical/Non-technical) category.

For Non-Executive posts, the selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process - CBT (two papers), followed by medical examination in the prescribed medical standard.

For the posts of Customer Relations Assistant, candidates need to clear all three stages- CBT (two papers), psycho test (qualifying only) and medical examination.

For the posts of Stenographer, candidates need to pass two papers of CBT exam, skill test and lastly medical exam.

For the Maintainers posts (Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, and Fitter), the selection will be done on the basis of two-stage process -- CBT (one paper), followed by medical examination.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DMRC- delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Go to 'career' option

Step 3: Click on 'candidate information form'

Step 4: Add your personal detail

Step 5: On successful completion of registration an application, a password will be generated. (User ID & password shall be received on e-mail and mobile number).

Step 6: Applicant must read declaration and preview application form before submission. They can take a print out of the application form.

Step 7: Applicant will be redirected to payment gateway post submission of application form. After successful transaction a payment

acknowledgment slip will be generated and should be downloaded for any future reference.

