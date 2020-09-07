Delhi metro resumes operation after 169 days; all you need to know about new rules

Delhi Metro resumed its operation after a gap of 169 days at 7am on Monday despite the surge in coronavirus cases. Metro services would be resumed in a graded manner and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would follow all measures such as physical distancing, wearing of masks as well as limited work hours.

As services restarted, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, "Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary".



Delhi Metro services have started on the 'Yellow Line' (Samaypur Badli - Huda City Centre) and Rapid Metro Gurugram. Here's all you need to know about the Delhi metro schedule and routes: 1. Delhi Metro operation will be resumed in three stages from September 7-12. 2. In the first stage, metro services resumed on Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro with restricted service hours. 3. Metro would operate in batches of four hours -- from 7 am-11 am and from 4 pm-8 pm.

4. Delhi Metro personnel would scan commuters using a hand-held metal detector which has been attached to a wooden stick to ensure safe physical distance between the scanner and the passenger.

5. As per the new procedure, passengers would be asked to put all the objects including metallic ones like belts and pens in their bags and if someone does not have a bag, they would be required to keep them in their hands.

6. All personnel on duty would wear masks and gloves and those who frisk would also use face shields to ensure safety.

7. Physical distancing norms will be "strictly" enforced inside the station area and a two-metre distance would be maintained between the frisking and the line-up points and one-metre between passengers waiting at the security point.

8. The CISF has deployed a contingent of about 10,000 men and women personnel to guard the Delhi Metro network, except the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

9. NO SERVICE IN CONTAINMENT ZONES: Since Delhi Metro operates in Delhi-NCR, it will not be providing services to such stations which fall under the containment zones.

