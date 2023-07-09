Delhi monsoon update: Heavy rain lashes Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers for next 3 days

Delhi woke up to fresh showers on Sunday morning as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the coming few days. On Saturday, IMD had forecast high-intensity rain in Delhi in the upcoming 2-3 days.

Delhi saw the highest rainfall in a day in July since 2003 as several areas of the national capital remained waterlogged on Saturday. The national capital got 126.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm leaving several areas waterlogged.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Jafarpur, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2023

Nazafgarh, Dwarka, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kaithal, Narwana, Barwala, Sohana, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan).Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Karnal, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2023

Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak (U.P.) Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2023

Charan Singh, Head of IMD, Delhi, said: "This week, North-West India, including Delhi, will witness rain; the intensity of the rain will be high for 2-3 days, and the intensity will reduce after that. There will be some relief from the heat during this period."

IMD has also predicted “isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, J-K during 08th-10th; East Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab during July 8-9."

The weather agency stated in a tweet, “Light to moderate intensity rain would continue over many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana)."

"Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states," added IMD.

For Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, an orange alert has been issued.

"Orange alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Monsoon is fully active in India. Monsoon has arrived in Punjab and Haryana before time. It usually arrives here by July 5. Now a Western Disturbance has become active. It will rain in both states today and tomorrow. Orange and Yellow alerts have been issued at most places," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD said.

The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for certain districts in Kerala. The Met department has urged people to take precautionary measures during heavy rainfall.

