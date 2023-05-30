Delhi murder case: Accused's aunt demands suitable punishment for his crime

The aunt of accused Sahil Khan, who brutally killed a 16-year-old girl in the streets of Delhi, demanded suitable punishment for his crime on Tuesday. The knife used by Sahil in the horrific act was bought by him around 15 days ago, and police is yet to recover it, a senior officer said.

Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr after a call was traced from his aunt’s place to his father’s place.

"Sahil should be punished for what he has done. He did this to that girl today; tomorrow, he can do the same to us," Shammo, his aunt, told the news agency PTI.

"He should be punished for what he (Sahil) has done. We are saying this with folded hands, whatever the punishment may be, beat him or hang him or whatever you do, he should be punished. We have nothing to do with him," she said.

The girl's body was found to have 34 wound marks, and her skull was ruptured, police said on Monday.

An officer said that Sahil has frequently changed his statement to mislead the investigators. He bought the knife around 15 days ago, and police are now trying to find where he bought it from, he added.

As per the police, since Sahil bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill her already, but he also claimed that he killed the girl in a fit of rage since she had been ignoring him.

"The statements made by him are being verified since it is the initial stage of the investigation. Sometimes he says she ignored him as he tried to approach her, which angered him. But he also suspected her of getting involved with her former boyfriend," the officer said.

The accused was produced at a Delhi court here and was sent to a two-day police remand after a court order, police added.

An initial investigation of the case revealed that the 20-year-old Sahil Khan was upset because the girl decided to break up with him, and they had previously fought about it. This instigated Sahil enough to take the extreme step of brutally killing the girl on Sunday evening. He stabbed her over 20 times and smacked her multiple times with a cement slab.

According to police, there was a delay of about 25 minutes in informing the police about the incident. None of the bystanders made a PCR call, and it was a police informer who alerted the police about the incident, following which a police team was rushed to the spot around 9.30 pm.

(With PTI inputs)