Delhi murder case: ‘No regrets, she ignored me,’ confessed teen’s accused boyfriend

In the shocking case of a 16-year-old girl being stabbed to death on the streets of Delhi on Sunday, the accused, a 20-year-old who was arrested, has confessed that he committed the crime in a fit of rage and has no regrets about killing the girl.

The 16-year-old girl died after being stabbed 22 times and crushed with a rock in a cold-blooded murder, and this attack was witnessed by dozens of passersby who passed by the street while the accused killed the girl.

The accused, identified as Sahil Khan, is an AC repairman. He was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and sent to police custody. During his overnight interrogation, he said he had no regrets, the police said on Tuesday.

Khan allegedly said the girl wanted to break up with him and was involved with a former boyfriend. He also claimed the ex-boyfriend was a hooligan whom he feared. Sahil allegedly dated the girl for about 3 years, but lately, she ended the relationship, the police said.

"He said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time," reported NDTV.

Sahil allegedly got rid of the weapon and his phone and took a bus to Bulandshahr, where he was hiding at his aunt's place.

On Sunday, Sahil allegedly attacked the girl while he was drunk. The girl was on her way to a friend's son's birthday party, and Sahil pinned her to a wall and stabbed her. The whole incident was recorded on the CCTV camera.

The footage shows Khan stabbing the teen repeatedly and kicking her; after that, he picks up a slab and attacks her with that multiple times, leaves the spot, and returns again to smash her head with the slab. And people just passed by and did not do anything to stop him.

The girl's body was lying on the street for around 25 minutes before someone called the police. She had 34 wounds on her body, and her skull was ruptured, the police said.