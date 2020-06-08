Earthquake in Delhi today: Low intensity quake strikes national capital again; epicentre in Gurugram

Delhi-NCR region was hit by a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on Monday afternoon at around 1 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was found around 13 km north-west of the bordering Gurugram city of Haryana, with a depth of 18 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The Delhi-NCR region has recorded over 10 quakes of low and medium intensity in the past 2 months with the latest tremor being felt in the Delhi-Gurugram border region on Monday.

The series of earthquakes in the national capital have heightened concerns about a bigger incident in the future.

Meanwhile, experts are of the view that although earthquakes cannot be predicted, seismic activity could be a usual occurrence.

(This is a developing story.)