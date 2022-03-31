Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune see faster return of employees to workplaces: Study

Cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune have been seeing the return of employees to workplaces at a relatively faster rate over the last two months as organisations have resumed work from office after a pause of two years, according to a study published by property consultant Colliers India.

Colliers studied the key trends emerging from the Google Covid-19 Community Mobility Reports to understand the change in patterns of visits to workplaces across the top six cities. The study showed that Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune have seen a steady increase in visits to workplaces, compared to other cities and are almost inching towards the pre-pandemic level.

According to the study, traffic has significantly improved across all the cities in the last two weeks.

Domestic companies have been at the forefront of bringing employees back to offices in a phased manner. Service-oriented markets such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which have a strong technology base have also seen a steady return of employees to their workplaces.

From March 2022 onwards several technologies and IT companies have started calling employees back to the office at least two times a week as most of them are opting for a hybrid work policy, the study mentioned.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Collier said, "Returning to the workplace has been a running theme for the last two years, soon after every wave. However, we are seeing companies opening the office with greater fervour only now. Q2 2022 will be a crucial period as we expect more companies to open up workplaces to their employees through a hybrid model."



