Delhi police files case against man for spitting on Manipuri girl, calling her 'coronavirus'

Coronavirus outbreak:  People from northeastern states of India, who are staying in  Delhi, have alleged that they were being racially targeted after the outbreak of coronavirus

Delhi police has registered a case against a man who allegedly spat on a Manipuri girl and called her "corona". The incident happened on Sunday night at Vijaya Nagar, Delhi.

According to a Twitter user Akhu Chingangbham, the girl was spat on by a middle-aged man before fleeing on his white scooty. Delhi Police has registered a case under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code against the man and the investigation is currently underway.


People from northeastern states of India, who are staying in  Delhi, have alleged that they were being racially targeted after the outbreak of coronavirus. On March 3, two students from the northeast were attacked by six men near Delhi University's campus and called coronavirus.

Netizens have outrightly condemned the incident

Here's what some of the Twitter users have said:

One user wrote, "Good work by Delhi police. Though it seems a small incident but this action by police will surely act as deterrent for those who are just molesters & racists hiding under the cloak of corona. People are so messed up these days that their idea of nationalism is bullying innocents".

Another wrote, "That Man should be sent to work in hospital attending corona patientss".

Another Twitter user  said, "Delhi Police should ensure this person never dares to repeat this  behaviour".

