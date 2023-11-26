Delhi pollution: Air quality sees slight improvement, relief likely soon

Air quality in Delhi saw a slight improvement on Sunday, November 26, as it entered the ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’ category a day before. At 6 am, the average AQI of the national capital was recorded at 389, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research data (SAFAR).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some improvement in the air quality due to a likely improvement in meteorological conditions led by the influence of a western disturbance expected to affect northwest India starting today.

On Sunday morning, AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 431, in Ashok Vihar at 431, Dwarka Sector 8 at 387, IGI T3 at 362, ITO at 381, Jahangirpuri at 450, Najafgarh at 357, North Campus Delhi University at 393, Punjabi Bagh at 440, RK Puram at 393, Rohini at 423, Shadipur at 395, Vivek Vihar at 438, Wazirpur at 455 and in Patparganj it stood at 415, according to Central Pollution Control Board data at 6 am.

It may be noted that an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good; between 51 and 100, it is considered satisfactory; between 101 and 200, moderate; between 201 and 300, poor; between 301 and 400, very poor; between 401 and 450, severe; and above 450 is considered as severe-plus.

The average 24-hour AQI for Delhi was recorded at 4 pm every day during the week, and it stood at 389 on Saturday, 415 on Friday, 390 on Thursday, 394 on Wednesday, 365 on Tuesday, 348 on Monday and 301 on Sunday (November 19). In the month of November till now, Delhi has recorded ten severe air quality days.

Delhi has been witnessing a gradual increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement last Sunday.

The rise in the AQI levels comes after the Centre last Saturday removed stringent curbs, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks in Delhi, following a drop in pollution levels due to a favourable wind speed and direction.

