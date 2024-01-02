Construction resumes, ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel cars lifted as Delhi air improves

The ban on construction, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars has been lifted in Delhi-NCR after Capital's air quality showed slight improvement. The Centre had put curbs on non-essential construction work and movement of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers to arrest the sudden spike in Delhi's daily average air quality index (AQI).

Related Articles

“AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and is below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450)...The forecast by IMD/ IITM also does not indicate any deterioration further and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving while remaining in Very Poor/Poor category in next few days,” the Commission for Air Quality Management said, adding that construction and demolition project sites and industrial units, which were issued closure orders for violations or non-compliance of directions or rules, will not be allowed to resume operations without further instructions.

Actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP, however, will continue to be in effect.

What is GRAP and when is it imposed?



GRAP or graded action plan is a set of emergency initiatives taken to check the severity of the air pollution, determined by the air quality index (AQI). An AQI between zero and 50 is seen as good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

GRAP I is put in place when the air quality is in the ‘poor’ category. The second stage is meant for ‘very poor’ category, which sees ban on diesel generators, use of coal or firewood in eateries, increased parking fees, and advisory for children and elderly.

GRAP III is imposed when the air quality breaches 'severe' category. Construction and demolition activities is banned under this category.

GRAP IV is activated when the air dips to ‘severe plus’ category. Curbs are then put on trucks entering Delhi, heavy diesel vehicles and school schedule for children is regulated.

