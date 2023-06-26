Delhi: Robbery of Rs 2 lakh captured on CCTV in busy tunnel

Delhi police on Saturday said that a delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi.

According to a report by PTI, the victims were traveling in a cab towards Pragati Maidan tunnel in New Delhi. The victims were travelling in a cab towards Gurugram to deliver a sum of Rs 2 lakh when the incident occurred.

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police



The Pragati Maidan tunnel is a 1.5 km passage that connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded to the viral video by stating that Lt Governor VK Saxena should resign.

Kejriwal said, “LG should resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens.”

Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said, “On Saturday, the victim working as a delivery agent at Omiya enterprises, Chandni Chowk filed a complaint at the Tilak Marg police station. He alleged that he along with his associate were going to Gurgaon to deliver a bag of cash.”

“They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila and when they entered the tunnel on the Ring Road, four people on two motorcycles waylaid their vehicles and took away their bag containing around Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint,” Commissioner added.

A case has been registered against them under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

The police are currently investigating the incident and are also questioning the complainants, their employer, and other employees to determine if the robbery was an inside job.

