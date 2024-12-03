Delhi Shocker: Nigerian man brutally assaults wife, angry crowd beats him in return, hands him over to police

A shocking incident took place in Delhi's Chander Vihar area where a Nigerian man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, brutally assaulted his wife.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man repeatedly slapping and assaulting his wife. The woman, visibly injured and terrified, is seen trying to protect herself. A crowd of onlookers gathered at the scene, and some intervened to stop the assault.

Enraged by the man's behavior, the crowd took the law into their own hands and thrashed the accused. The man was later handed over to the police, who arrested him on charges of domestic violence.

Update:

इस मामले में पति पत्नि की लड़ाई हुई थी , घायल नाइजीरियन महिला को पुलिस ने समय पर हॉस्पिटल भर्ती कराया, हॉस्पिटल में इलाज़ चल रहा है https://t.co/6FcBHlWbhX — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) December 2, 2024

Reports suggest that a man assaulted his wife while intoxicated, leaving her unconscious on the street. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows a large crowd gathering at the scene. The onlookers can be seen chasing the husband, hurling stones at him, and eventually catching him after a prolonged pursuit.

The crowd reportedly thrashed the accused before informing the police about the incident. In the video, police can be seen rescuing the man from the mob and arresting him. However, even after he was seated in the police vehicle, the crowd continued to attack him, with some even targeting the police vehicle itself.

Reports suggest that the woman may have been involved in drug-related activities, and that many Nigerians in the area are allegedly operating drug rackets. The assault is suspected to have been connected to a drug-related issue.

A social media user commented, "A Nigerian woman has been murdered in Chander Vihar, Delhi. It is being said that she used to sell drugs in this area. Many Nigerians have come to this place and are living illegally @DelhiPolice. Why no action is being taken against them despite knowing about it?" Contrary to this claim, it has been clarified that the woman is alive and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, though her condition remains critical.

The police have apprehended the accused and are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. While the motive behind the assault is not yet confirmed, authorities are interrogating the accused to uncover further details.