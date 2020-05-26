Delhi temperature: 44 degrees and climbing; no relief until Friday

Heatwave in national capital Delhi will be at its peak on Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD on Sunday issued a red colour-coded alert for north India, including Delhi for May 25-26 when the heatwave conditions would peak.

The blistering heat is because of prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India.

Yesterday, parts of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan suffered intense heat. The highest temperature in Rajasthan was recorded in Churu at 47.5 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Delhi's peak power demand soared to the season's highest of 5,268 MW on Sunday night amid the prevailing heatwave conditions, discom officials said on Monday.

However, Delhiites may get relief from the intense heat on on May 29-30. The IMD officials have predicted dust storm and light rainfall in the city during May-end. The wind speed may go up to around 50-60 kilometres per hour during this period, IMD added.

"A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean Sea and travels across Central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the hills and the plains," IMD official explained.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the actual maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius and severe heatwave when it is 47 degrees Celsius or above.

IMD issued a red warning in Delhi to caution people not to step out between 1 pm to 5 pm, when the intensity of the heat is the most.

