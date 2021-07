Delhi University announces its third cut-off list on du.ac.in; check seats available in top colleges

Delhi University has released its third cut-off on Monday for the undergraduate courses. There has been a marginal decline in scores required for admission and seats are still up for grabs in the North Campus colleges for courses such as BA (Honours) Economics, BCom (Honours) and science stream for the general category aspirants. Students can check the third cut-off on du.ac.in.

In Hindu College the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics has been reduced by 0.25 per cent from the score released on the second list to 98 per cent. For BSc students, seats are available for Zoology, Physical Science with Chemistry courses. Admissions to BA (Honours) English, BA (honours) Hindi and BA (Honours) History are closed.

While the cut-off for BSc (Honours) Zoology has come down from 97 per cent to 96.33 per cent, the cut-off for BSc (Programme) Physical Science with Chemistry has seen a marginal dip from 96.33 to 96 per cent.

Seats are available for BSc (Honours) Botany in Hansraj College. Cut-off has dropped down from 94.66 per cent to 93.33 per cent. The cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics has also seen a marginal dip from 98 per cent to 97.75 per cent.

Miranda House has kept the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics same as the previous list. The cut-off remains at 97.75 per cent while the cut-off for BA (Honours)Sociology has dropped from 96.50 per cent to 96.25 per cent. Even for BA (Honours) Geography, it has come down from 98 per cent to 97.50 per cent.

Daulat Ram College has admissions open for BA (Honours) English which has seen a dip of one per cent from 95.75 per cent to 94.75 per cent. For BA (Honours) History, the cut-off has come down to 94.50 per cent from 94.75 per cent.

At the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the cut-off for BCom (Honours) has dropped down from 98 per cent to 97.75 per cent for the unreserved category while the admissions are closed for the Economically Weaker Section category.

Lady Shri Ram College, which had closed admissions for BCom (Honours) after the first cut-off list as seats were filled up, has announced a cut-off of 97.75 per cent in the list. The first cut-off was pegged at 98 per cent.

At Kamala Nehru College, seats are available under the BA (Honours) Journalism, the minimum percentage for which has dropped down to 95 per cent from 96 per cent while for BA (Honours) Economics, the marks have come down from 96.25 per cent to 95.75 per cent.

At Gargi College, seats are still available for courses like BA (Hons) English, B.Com and BCom (Honours), BSc Life Sciences and BSc Physical Sciences.

Most of the combinations under BA programme are closed apart from Philosophy and Psychology, English and History, Philosophy and Political Science among others.

According to the data shared by DU, 43,854 admissions have taken place after 778 withdrawals since the beginning of the admission process.

The number of cancellations since the second cut-off stands at 3,082. This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats to accommodate the EWS category students. There has been a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.

(With PTI inputs)