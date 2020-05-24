Delhi weather: Heatwave to lash national capital-NCR till May 27, thunderstorm likely by May 30, says IMD

Severe heatwave conditions will lash most parts of the Delhi-NCR region between May 24 and May 27, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a press release on Saturday. The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh as hot weather conditions prevail over Northwest and Central India over the next four to five days.

An orange alert is issued when a heatwave is likely to continue for over four days or a severe heatwave persists for more than two

The release added that respite will come from the night of May 28 when the Western Disturbance will strike Northwest India while easterly winds prevail at lower levels.

"Dust storms/thunderstorms accompanied by strong gusty winds (50-60 kmph) are likely to occur on May 29 and May 30 over Delhi-NCR," IMD said in its release, adding that Northeast India may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpours between May 25 and May 27.

PRESS RELEASE: HEAT WAVE TO SEVERE HEAT WAVE CONDITIONS OVER NORTHWEST, CENTRAL & ADJOINING PENINSULAR INDIA AND INTENSE RAINFALL ACTIVITY OVER NORTHEAST INDIA.



FOR MORE DETAIL KINDLY VISIT:https://t.co/EESg1844Vm India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2020

Mentioning the heatwave situation across parts of India, IMD predicted a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius at Churu in Rajasthan. The weather bureau added that heatwave conditions were also reported in remote pockets of Delhi, East Rajasthan, and Vidharbha.

Also Read: Delhi weather update: Dust storms in some parts of city, rain in other areas