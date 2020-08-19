Delhi weather update: Torrential rains hit NCR; waterlogging in several areas

Weather in Delhi today: Delhi and its neighbouring areas such as Ghaziabad and Noida witnessed heavy downpour on Wednesday early morning. These sudden morning showers led to a dip in mercury and brought some respite to the residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the national capital today while warning of heavy rains has been issued in some areas.

Heavy downpours led to severe waterlogging in several areas and important stretches of major roads in Delhi. An alert for heavy rains has been issued for states including those adjoining Delhi like Haryana, Western Rajasthan and Western UP. Light to moderate rainfall has been recorded in Rajasthan in last 24 hours.



#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; visuals from Rajaji Marg.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/HyIKKjb47B ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020 The IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sambhal, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahr, Khurja, Noida, Baraut, Baghpat, Khatauli, Amroha, Moradabad, Meerut." The Met Department also stated that areas like Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram and other parts of Delhi shall receive rainfall for the next 2 hours. Kosli, Bawal, Nuh, Sohna, Palwal, Hodal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad and parts of Delhi during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department (2/2) ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded 139.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 157.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 11 per cent. Overall, 457.8 mm of rainfall has been recorded versus the normal of 433.2 mm of rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season, June 1.

