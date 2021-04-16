Delhi weekend curfew: Check out who is exempted, which services are allowed

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday announced fresh curbs, including weekend curfew, to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The restrictions will be in place from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The new restrictions -- which include a weekend curfew and closure of shopping malls, auditoriums, gyms, spas, bars and dine-in services at restaurants -- along with the night curfew, will stay in effect till April 30, said an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a webcast, said the restrictions are being imposed to arrest the spread of the virus, which has put the medical infrastructure and healthcare workers under tremendous strain.

The decision to bring back the weekend lockdown was taken by Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and top officials of the Delhi administration. Delhi registered 16,699 new COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths on Thursday.

"People arriving in the city or departing will be allowed to move without any restriction. Weddings will not be affected and people attending wedding events will be allowed movement," Kejriwal said.

At marriages and funerals, up to 50 and 20 persons, respectively, will be allowed.

"Those engaged in essential services have been kept out of the ambit of the curbs," Kejriwal added.

List of services, people exempt from weekend lockdown

People associated with public health, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence and other government departments with valid identity cards.

All judicial officials of courts of Delhi on production of their identity card.

All doctors, nurses, paramedical staff of private clinics.

Pregnant women and patients if they are travelling to get medical services.

Officials of diplomats.

Electronic and print media personnel.

No restriction on interstate intrastate movement. No e-pass will be required for such movements.

People going for vaccination.

People associated with essential services, including grocery, milk, fruits and vegetable shops.

People associated with banking services, ATMs.

People providing telecommunication, internet, IT services etc.

E-commerce delivery services.

Petrol pump, LPG, CNG staff.

Power generation, distribution staff, people associated with cold storage services, private security services.

Staff of production units of services which require a continuous process.

