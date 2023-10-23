Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category, AQI hits 306

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Monday has reached the 'very poor' category with the overall AQI being at 306. Visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path, Nehru Park and Teen Murti Marg showed how parts of national capital have been engulfed in a thick layer of smog.

On Sunday, the capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 313 down from 248 on Saturday. Almost all areas in and around Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality on Sunday.

The AQI around Delhi University area was recorded at 330 whereas Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 3 logged an AQI of 313 in the Sunday afternoon hours. The air quality in Kartavya Path at India Gate stoof at 266 on Sunday morning. Anand Vihar crossed the very poor category in Delhi with an AQI of 345 whereas ITO logged an AQI of 309.

New Moti Bagh and Dwarka Sector-8 reported an AQI of 360 and 313 respectively on Sunday. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 322, Ghaziabad 246, Greater Noida 354, Gurugram 255 and Noida 304, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This was the first time since May 17 that the national capital recorded 'very poor' air quality. On May 17, the overall AQI of Delhi stood at 336.

Delhi government's plan of action against air pollution

Given the worsening air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will today chair a meeting with the concerned departments on the implementation of mitigating measures under the central government's pollution plan, officials told news agency PTI.

Delhi pollution: Parking fees increased in NCR

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body tasked with the proactive implementation of the pollution control plan known as Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), on Saturday directed authorities concerned in the National Capital Region (NCR) to hike parking fees in order to discourage private transport.

The CAQM also directed the authorities to enhance services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains amid a likely increase in pollution levels.

About AQI

An AQI between 0-50 is considered as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', and 401-500 as 'severe'. AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 180 crore in India; to cross Rs 200 crore soon