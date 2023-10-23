'Leo' box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 180 crore in India; to cross Rs 200 crore soon

'Leo' box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay-led action-thriller Leo has set the box office on fire ever since it released in theatres on October 19. The film has crossed the Rs 180 crore mark within just four days of its release and is now cruising towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

Leo made Rs 64.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 35.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 39.80 crore on its first Saturday, and around Rs 41.50 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at around Rs 181.35 crore.

The latest Thalapathy Vijay film had an overall 80.28 per cent occupancy across its Tamil shows on Sunday, followed by Telugu (an overall 47.77 per cent occupancy) and Hindi (an overall 21.22 per cent occupancy).

Leo is estimated to make around Rs 25.81 crore on its first Monday, likely taking its total domestic box collections to Rs 207.76 crore. Leo has also become the first Thalapathy Vijay film to cross Rs 30 crore in 4 days in Kerala, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Leo has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office to settle at Rs 290 crore within four days of its release. The film is now marching strongly towards the Rs 300 crore mark.

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film is inching closer to the $4 million mark at the US box office, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Leo has crossed 1 million pounds at the UK box office, the film's distributor said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Leo has debuted at number 3 on the global box office and is only behind Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The film is also the number one Indian movie in markets like the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia for the October 19-22 weekend. It is also among the top 10 most watched movies in North America for the weekend, according to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is centered on a mild-mannered cafe owner who fends off a gang of thugs. The cafe owner becomes a local hero due to this act of bravery but also the target of a drug cartel that claims he was once a part of them.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Anurag Kashyap in significant roles. Leo was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari.

