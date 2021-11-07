Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' post Diwali; to worsen in coming days

Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 436 on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Although the air quality improved marginally on Sunday, it is still in the 'severe' category. The capital's air quality had worsened to the 'hazardous' category on Friday, a day after Diwali, as people in several parts of Delhi burst firecrackers despite the Kejriwal government's blanket ban on bursting and sale of all firecrackers, including green crackers.

Environment activists and health experts also lashed out at people for their "irresponsible" behaviour.

Delhi's AQI remained in the 'hazardous' category in several parts of the capital on Saturday as well. It registered above 600 at Anand Vihar and Faridabad.

In the wake of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, prompted by the bursting of firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, the situation is unlikely to improve significantly in the next few days.

Punjab alone has over 3,500 stubble burning sites, as shown by satellite data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

These locations are unlikely to come down immediately as the peak harvesting season is going to begin in two states. Thus, the problem may exacerbate if the meteorological conditions become adverse once again.