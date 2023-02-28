‘Did not discuss IT but…’: Anand Mahindra meets ‘classmate’ Bill Gates

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting and inspiring posts on Twitter. This time, Mahindra shared a photo with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates saying that they have spoken at length on how to collaborate to “multiply social impact”.



“Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me, I got a free, autographed copy of his book),” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me;I got a free, autographed copy of his book😊) pic.twitter.com/lZjtnKwmMc February 28, 2023



Gates also signed his book for Mahindra, who was overjoyed to receive a free copy. “To Anand, best wishes to my classmate! Bill Gates,” Gates, one of his classmates from Harvard University, wrote in the book. Both of them posed with the book in one photo while the other was a picture of the signed book.



The post garnered huge likes and comments. Netizens were surprised to learn that both of them were classmates at Harvard University.



“You guys were classmates?!” one user wrote. To which another commented, “At Harvard, yes”.



“This picture is a testimony to one 'don't need to drop out of a college to become successful.” a third user wrote, “Wow! Two real heroes in one frame,” another one wrote, “Two Gems in the pursuit of changing the society in a whole.”



Anand Mahindra attended Harvard University and graduated with honours in 1977. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1981. Meanwhile, Gates enrolled at Harvard College in 1973. However, he dropped out after two years.

