'Didn’t see this number of youths lined up for a job even in India': Netizens shocked after students queue in line for 'waiter' jobs in Canada, video goes viral

A video showing a long queue of Indian students waiting for job interviews at a restaurant in Canada has sparked a heated debate online. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, has raised questions about the challenges faced by Indian students seeking employment abroad.

The video, reportedly filmed in Toronto, Canada, shows dozens of students lined up outside a restaurant, hoping to secure a job as a waiter or server. The clip has been accompanied by comments expressing disappointment and frustration with the situation.

Many students shared their frustrations about the job market. Agamvir Singh, one of them, pointed out that while many people are applying for jobs, not enough interviews are happening. He said that despite submitting online applications, most candidates don’t hear back. "The employer never really calls or emails you," Singh said.

Other students who have been in Canada for several years also spoke about their difficulties in finding stable jobs. Despite their time in the country, securing steady employment remains a challenge for many of them.

The video was shared on X by the handle '@MeghUpdates,' which has around 441k followers. The caption read, "Scary scenes from Canada as 3,000 students (mostly Indian) line up for waiter and servant jobs after a new restaurant opening in Brampton. Massive unemployment in Trudeau’s Canada? Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection!"

Though the authenticity of the video can't be confirmed, it sparked widespread reactions on social media. Highlighting the challenges of chasing the Canadian dream, one user commented, “The sad truth is that many of them are engineers, MBA holders, and IT professionals who had well-paying jobs in India, earning up to Rs 1 lakh a month. They've come here for the Canada dream, but now they are struggling and feeling depressed. Everything that glitters isn't gold! Be cautious.”

Another user said, “Heartbreaking scenes from Brampton: 3,000 students, mostly Indian, line up for waiter jobs after a single restaurant opening. Is Trudeau’s Canada the land of opportunity or broken dreams?”

“The problem is that they will accept any job there but feel shy doing the same job here in India. Of course, working conditions and payments are far better than India in Canada,” another user wrote.

Many people expressed concerns about the job situation. One comment read, “This is alarming if it's true. Canada seems to be facing a serious unemployment issue. I haven’t seen this many young people lining up for jobs at new restaurants, even in India.”

Some comments showed empathy for those in line, with one stating, “It’s heartbreaking—these students deserve better than broken dreams and long waits for jobs.”