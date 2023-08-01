‘Didn’t seem like part of India’: Tweet about a Malayalam film triggers backlash

A tweet about watching a Malayalam movie drew backlash on social media for 'ignoring' Kerala as a part of India.
In his post, Ashesh Shah expressed negative views about a film on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Saw a mallu movie recently. It wasn't a pretty sight for a Hindu. The entire movie was full of Christians, Muslims, beef, pork, their festivals etc. Didn't seem like part of India anymore.”
The tweet quickly went viral, prompting a flood of condemnations from the online community. Users expressed shock at the X user's remarks, questioning his intolerance towards other cultures and religions in India.
Some users pointed out that Kerala is an integral part of India and reminded him that the world does not revolve around his preferences.
The backlash prompted Ashesh to post a follow-up tweet in response to the reactions he received. He acknowledged the multitude of responses he had received. He reiterated that his original tweet was merely his personal point of view.
“This tweet triggered a lot of responses. Some bigoted, some hilarious. People fail to appreciate that it's just my point of view,” he said.
The incident sheds light on the power of social media to amplify opinions, but also serves as a reminder of the importance of respectful dialogue and understanding of diverse cultures and beliefs within the country.
