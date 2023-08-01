‘Didn’t seem like part of India’: Tweet about a Malayalam film triggers backlash

A tweet about watching a Malayalam movie drew backlash on social media for 'ignoring' Kerala as a part of India.

In his post, Ashesh Shah expressed negative views about a film on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Saw a mallu movie recently. It wasn't a pretty sight for a Hindu. The entire movie was full of Christians, Muslims, beef, pork, their festivals etc. Didn't seem like part of India anymore.”

The tweet quickly went viral, prompting a flood of condemnations from the online community. Users expressed shock at the X user's remarks, questioning his intolerance towards other cultures and religions in India.

Some users pointed out that Kerala is an integral part of India and reminded him that the world does not revolve around his preferences.

In each district of KL, we have distinct customs, cultures, and food preferences, yet people love to coexist peacefully. When it comes to Malayalam cinema, it normally portrays the diversity or tells a story that takes place in a certain part of KL. — Rishal N M (@rishalnm02) July 31, 2023

Most stupidest conclusion for that tweet. People need to come out of their regions and explore to know what India is. Just bcoz something doesn't fit your lifestyle or region DOES NOT mean it's NOT INDIA!



Grow up! https://t.co/2SzLt9QL1C — Yash (@yashcoolmint) July 31, 2023

It’s just sad that you can’t live in a secular country without imposing your religious dogmas. — Jonah (@jonaheapen98) July 31, 2023

It's Malayalam, not Mallu, and 97% Malayalis are meat-eaters. We celebrate our festivals together, regardless of religion, and we are not insecure. And that's normal life for most people in Kerala.



Living inside a well and expecting the world to be the same is utter foolishness. https://t.co/VnOMbCA8ft — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 31, 2023

watches regional cinema and is upset it doesn’t resemble his region, this is god’s most perfect fool https://t.co/mOco6qbTS2 — that’s namibia, jackass (@nihalacc) July 31, 2023

What according to you is a pretty sight? 98% of Keralites are non vegetarian. Beef and Pork are very commonly consumed irrespective of religious beliefs hence it reflects in their movies, social circles. How can you say it is not a pretty sight for Hindus? — Matts (@dibu_mathew) July 31, 2023

My India is secular sir. My India is diverse in every aspect of life. I'm a Hindu who went to my community school which located in a place where majority of people is Muslim. They taught Arabic there and I used to sit in the class even if it's not mandatory. Just to appreciate + — Hope SEVEN 💜 Hobi's Nemo⁷ 🔍⍤⃝🔎 (@cruisinglykNEMO) July 31, 2023

The backlash prompted Ashesh to post a follow-up tweet in response to the reactions he received. He acknowledged the multitude of responses he had received. He reiterated that his original tweet was merely his personal point of view.

“This tweet triggered a lot of responses. Some bigoted, some hilarious. People fail to appreciate that it's just my point of view,” he said.

The incident sheds light on the power of social media to amplify opinions, but also serves as a reminder of the importance of respectful dialogue and understanding of diverse cultures and beliefs within the country.

