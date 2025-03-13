‘Disconnected from reality...’: Anupam Mittal slams Bengaluru entrepreneur as 3D startup exits Shark Tank India 4 without funding

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Arvind took the stage to pitch SuperBolter, his 3D interior design platform, aimed at helping young homeowners design their own spaces and purchase products from third parties. Despite working on the platform for five years, he admitted he had yet to generate any revenue.

Arvind, who previously worked in a similar business before leaving due to managerial issues, valued his company at Rs 150 crore and sought Rs 75 lakh in exchange for a 5% stake. He revealed that he had already spent Rs 2.7 crore raised from friends and family.

“You’re broke?” investor Kunal Bahl asked. “Yes, I’m investing my own funds now,” Arvind responded.

Vineeta Singh questioned whether he had ever achieved product-market fit, pointing out that after five years with no revenue, he should accept that he had no real customers. Arvind insisted that 300 users visited the platform daily, but Anupam Mittal was unimpressed.

“You’re wasting your time, learning lessons others learnt five years ago,” Anupam said, emphasizing that similar ventures had already failed. He urged Arvind to reconsider his path rather than continue burning money on a struggling business.

Both Kunal and Peyush Bansal declined to invest, though Peyush complimented the platform. “Have you even used it?” Anupam scoffed, expressing frustration over the valuation and lack of growth.

“You have lost your sense of reality,” Anupam continued. “You keep inflating your valuation while barely surviving. This is a quintessential example of being disconnected from reality. You need to do something drastic.”

As Arvind sought feedback from the remaining investors, Aman Gupta referenced The Pursuit of Happyness, comparing Arvind’s journey to the protagonist who eventually takes a job. “You ought to follow suit,” he advised.

Despite acknowledging the investors’ critiques, Arvind left without securing an offer.