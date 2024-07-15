'Donald Trump is the reason my husband...': US woman's 'love story' leaves netizens in awe

After surviving an assassination attempt on Sunday, former US President Donald Trump has received strong support from his followers. One supporter, Ada Lluch, shared a personal story in which she revealed that Trump played a pivotal role in her marriage.



Lluch, originally from Spain and now residing in the US, recalled an interaction at a fundraiser where Trump encouraged her partner to propose.

Donald Trump is the reason my husband proposed to me.



When my husband took me to meet Trump for the first time he asked “How long have you been married?” but we weren’t married.



My husband said “Mr. President, we’re not married.”



"Donald Trump is the reason my husband proposed to me," she wrote on X. "When my husband took me to meet Trump for the first time he asked 'How long have you been married?' but we weren't married. My husband said, 'Mr. President, we're not married.' And the President looked him very seriously in the eyes and said, 'You're going to be very depressed if you don't marry her.' Then looked at me and told me how beautiful I was. Twice."

Lluch further revealed that it would have been depressing for her and her partner if they would not have got married "About three weeks later I had an engagement ring on my finger," she added.

The 24-year-old supporter expressed her distress about the assassination attempt on Trump. "I cannot stop crying whenever I see that video. I try not to watch and I try not to stay on social media these days since I’m on a trip with my girlfriends. But it’s really so sad and heartbreaking for him and I can imagine how hard it is for his children and wife," she said.

Lluch's post went viral, amassing over 6 million views and 60,000 likes, as she expressed her admiration for Trump and regret that she cannot vote for him since she is not yet a US citizen.

In a separate post, Lluch mentioned that she is not a US citizen yet and cannot vote, but would have voted for Trump if possible. "Omg I wish so much I was an American citizen already and could vote for Trump. He is a hero to the entire world," she wrote.

Many people on the internet commented on how unique and memorable the proposal was.

"Yours is a beautiful story!," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Absolutely beautiful and perfect! ♡ The two of you are such a gorgeous couple! You both have those super warm smiles that light up a room!" A third user commented, "Donald Trump and I have the same taste in women. I agree, you are very beautiful and your husband would have mourned his entire life if he let you go!"