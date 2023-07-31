'Don't ask JEE ranks of others': IIT-Bombay implements anti-discrimination guidelines following student's death

In response to the tragic suicide of a first-year student, Darshan Solanki, on campus, IIT-Bombay said that it has taken significant steps to promote inclusivity within the institute.

As the new batch of 2023-24 joins the campus, the institute has made public a set of 'anti-discrimination' guidelines, urging students to refrain from asking each other about their JEE (Advanced) ranks, GATE scores, or any information that may reveal their caste or other related aspects.

The guidelines emphasise the importance of bonding with fellow students regardless of their caste, religion, or socio-economic status. It also strictly prohibits sending messages or jokes that are abusive, casteist, sexist, or display bigotry.

The move comes after Solanki's family alleged that a college mate distanced themselves from him after learning his JEE rank. While the institute spokesperson clarified that IIT-Bombay has always maintained a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination, the new guidelines aim to reinforce these principles during orientation sessions for both undergraduate and postgraduate entrants.

The guidelines highlight that asking a fellow student about their birth/admission category could lead to bias, whether conscious or subconscious. Similarly, inquiring about JEE ranks or GATE scores is considered inappropriate as it may adversely impact the other student.

To encourage inclusivity, the institute urged students to connect and bond over common interests, such as department, sports, music, movies, school, college, village, town, or hobbies. On the other hand, they are strictly prohibited from exchanging or forwarding hateful, casteist, or bigoted messages, both online and offline.

The administration warned of severe consequences for violating these rules and emphasised on the importance of politeness and sensitivity towards others' feelings. The guidelines reaffirm the institute's commitment to implementing the reservation policy and providing equal opportunities to all admitted students.

“Each hostel and department/centre, too, have had posters from various cells. This year, the content from various cells’ posters/orientations, in the context of anti-discrimination, has been complied into one poster and is being circulated for both new and existing students,” said a spokesperson for the institute.

Students have welcomed these initiatives to combat caste discrimination on campus, hoping they will make a positive difference in fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment.

