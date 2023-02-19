'Don't do the bhool...': Mumbai Traffic Police's witty post on issuing challan for 'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini

Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before his movie Shehzada's release on Friday. The actor and his parents arrived for the darshan, but they got into trouble as they had parked their car on the road, further violating traffic laws.

Mumbai Traffic Police, which is known for its witty posts on social media took no time to share the picture of Kartik's Lamborghini car on their Twitter handle along with a quirky caption, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

Although the traffic cops masked the actor's licence plate, the plate can still be clearly seen. The police did not reveal the amount of the challan. A traffic officer said that anyone possesses a vehicle, even if it is an actor, if the vehicle is parked in a no parking zone, the police will do their job.

The post received huge likes and comments. Twitter users reacted to the post as well. “Kya ye shjada ka pramotion hai (Is this a promotion for Shehzada),” asked a user. “No need to blank the number plate. Though its very easy to read the number and find who the name of bellwood actor,” wrote another.

Another user commented, "Joke of the millennium."

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi version of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which starred Allu Arjun. The movie had a slow start at the box office. Shehzada earned 6 crore on its first day, according to trading analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer... National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull... #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹6 cr [ /-]. #India biz," Taran tweeted.

