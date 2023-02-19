How to visit Kuno National Park? Now, the land of 12 South African cheetahs

Kuno National Park, also known as Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary, is a protected area located in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, India. On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released 12 cheetahs from South Africa into the Kuno National Park, five months after the first batch of eight cheetahs arrived from Namibia under the same project.

Covering an area of approximately 924 square kilometres, Kuno National Park is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including some of the most critically endangered species in the world.

The park was established in 1981 with the aim of protecting the wildlife and their natural habitats in the area. It was declared a national park in 2018, making it the 51st national park in India. The park is situated on the banks of the Kuno River, which flows through the park and is a source of water for the animals living there.

How to reach Kuno National Park

Visitors to Kuno National Park can explore the park on jeep safaris or guided walks. The best time to visit is from November to March when the weather is pleasant, and the wildlife is more active.

Tourists can take a flight to Gwalior which is the nearest Airport to any of the three entrance gates of the Park – Tiktoli, Ahera, Peepal Bawadi. Gwalior, Kota and Jaipur cities have airports among which Jaipur has the best connectivity by flights to various parts of India.

Similarly, Gwalior, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Jaipur and Jhansi are the nearest stations which provide rail connectivity to Kuno National park.

Stay at Kuno National Park

There are 4 rest houses at Kuno National Park with the department which can be booked through the office of Kuno which can be reached over the phone numbers mentioned on their website or through email. The rights of reservation of rest houses remain with the CCF Lion Project and DFO Kuno, Sheopur.

Another accommodation option includes the Madhya Pradesh tourism resort (Jungle Resort Kuno) which is situated in the park vicinity and can be booked by contacting the M.P. Tourism Kuno Resort (Rest House).

Wildlife at Kuno National Park

Kuno National Park is known for its population of Asiatic lions, which were translocated from Gir National Park in Gujarat in 2021 as part of a conservation effort to establish a second population of the species. The park also has a significant population of other big cats, including tigers, leopards, and cheetahs. Other wildlife found in the park includes sloth bears, sambar deer, chital, wild boars, and several species of antelope.

The park is also a bird watcher's paradise, with over 100 species of birds recorded within its boundaries. Some of the commonly seen species include Indian rollers, vultures, owls, eagles, and peafowl. The park is also home to several reptile species, including the Indian python, monitor lizards, and several species of snakes.

The vegetation in the park varies from tropical dry deciduous forest to savannah grasslands. The park is dominated by trees such as teak, sal, and bamboo, which provide shade and shelter for wildlife. The park's landscape is characterized by rocky hills, ravines, and plateaus, which add to the park's scenic beauty.

Kuno National Park is not just a wildlife sanctuary but also a significant cultural site. The park is situated near the historic town of Chambal, which was once known for its dacoits or bandits. The region has a rich history and cultural heritage, with several ancient temples, forts, and palaces located within the park's vicinity.